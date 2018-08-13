Topics:

Per the SPLC, what does and doesn’t qualify as a “hate group”?

Khamenei is using negotiation language in rejecting our offer to talk

Water could be the key

Wouldn’t any standard for hate and fake news have to include CNN (for example)?

Aren’t CNN, MSNBC, etc….creating fake news and inspiring violence?

Increasing hate and racial tensions, benefits CNN and others financially

Antifa masks and preventing news coverage of their behavior

I fund my Periscopes and podcasts via audience micro-donations on Patreon. I prefer this method over accepting advertisements or working for a “boss” somewhere because it keeps my voice independent. No one owns me, and that is rare. I’m trying in my own way to make the world a better place, and your contributions help me stay inspired to do that.

See all of my Periscope videos here.

Find my WhenHub Interface app here.

The post Episode 176 Scott Adams: How the SPLC Defines Hate, Iran Negotiating, Urban Housing and Fizzled Protests appeared first on Dilbert Blog.