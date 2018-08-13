Episode 177 Scott Adams: Solving the NFL Kneeling Situation and Making Everyone Happy About It

Topics:

Is there any conversational engagement between BLM and law enforcement authorities to move the ball forward?

If there is…why don’t we know about it?

If there isn’t…shouldn’t there be?

