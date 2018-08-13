What We Saw at the Unite the Right II Protest: New at Reason

So what happened at Unite the Right II?

The organizer's permit application stated that about 400 attendees would gather outside the White House to commemorate last year's rally in Charlottesville, Virginia. The estimate was later downgraded to about 200, but by the time the rain started falling on Lafayette Square, it was clear that fewer than 30 were showing up amid a significant presence of cops and counterprotesters. Most of downtown Washington, D.C., was shutdown.

Bands of black clad Antifa members came with shields, helmets, and gas masks, and police surrounded far right protesters to protect them from violence. Most counterprotesters never laid eyes on anyone from the group they came to stand against.

Click here for full text, credits, and downloadable versions.



Subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Like us on Facebook.

Follow us on Twitter.

Subscribe to our podcast at iTunes.

View this article.