Know Before Your Swim

This week’s batch of must-read article touches on the unseen dangers lurking in your local swimming holes, how to become a master lock pick in minutes, what a record-breaking fire tornado looks like and more.

Let’s get started.

One of the best ways to cool off in the summer heat is to take a dip in cool, refreshing water. Many communities have a local swimming pool or water park to enjoy where children can frolic and play for hours.

But do you know how safe the water at your go-to swimming hole is? Waterborne diseases can spread quickly, so it’s important to know what to watch for and how to avoid it.

In this article, retired physician Joe Alton provides some enlightening information regarding what pathogens are out there, how they can affect you and your family and recommendations to prevent your children from getting sick.

Anemia, heartburn, sore throat, coughing…. These are just a few conditions that modern medicine has helped us combat.

We are fortunate enough that when we experience a single symptom, we can run to the drug store and pick up whatever over-the-counter medication we require to tend to our ailment.

This wasn’t always the case. Nowadays, we have the luxury of quick cures and 24-hour pharmacies. But after a major disaster, there may be a situation in which you won’t have instant access to much-needed medicine.

This post from Survivopedia runs down the seven most-effective medicinal plants used by Native Americans, plus three quick tips for gathering them. Take a look — this is handy information you should have in your arsenal should you need it.

Even if you’ve never tried to pick a lock in your life… I guarantee I can teach you how to master this valuable skill with two simple tools. Imagine never again needing to worry about forgetting your keys…

It’s no exaggeration that this piece of tradecraft will save you time, money and unnecessary spikes in blood pressure. You can even put your newfound skills to the test on your own doors to assess your home security — giving you peace of mind.

Click on the link above to learn how you can become an expert at picking locks today.

In the event that something goes wrong, being prepared can help you every single time. Knowing just what to do, the right things to bring or where to go will save time — and perhaps lives.

Preparing identification cards, establishing meeting places and setting up emergency alerts are just a few of the things you should consider before a disaster occurs so that you are ready to deal with anything.

Check out this post from our friends over at 4Patriots to discover all five of these often overlooked preparedness tips.

Natural disasters occur more often than we would like. Tornados, hurricanes, floods and fires have the power to destroy the land we live on and endanger the people we love.

In recent years, it seems like California has had more than its share of disastrous wildfires. But the latest blaze, dubbed the Carr Fire, took things one step further when it unleashed a massive cyclone made of fire.

In a historic moment, video captures when intense winds combine with threatening flames to create an enormous fire tornado. This post details exactly how this phenomenon formed and why it might become a more common occurence.

Take a look. And as always…

Stay safe,

Jason Hanson

