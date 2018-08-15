The Unbearable Whiteness of Being

Sarah Jeong, a new member of the New York Times editorial board, came under fire from right-wing outlets recently for her Twitter history. On July 14, 2014, Jeong tweeted, “oh man it’s kind of sick how much joy I get out of being cruel to old white men.” On November 28, 2014, she wrote, “Dumbass fucking white people marking up the internet like dogs pissing on fire hydrants.” And on December 23, 2014, she festively proclaimed, “Are white people genetically predisposed to burn faster in the sun, thus logically being only fit to live underground like groveling goblins.” These are just a few examples of Jeong’s ugly history of anti-white tweets.

Predictably, the New York Times doubled down in defense of Jeong, and remained steadfastly committed to hiring her. Black conservative Candace Owens tweeted out Jeong;s controversial posts, word for word, simply changing every “white” to “black,” and was immediately suspended from Twitter. There’s a pretty obvious point there, but it will be lost on today’s establishment “left.”

In fact, few “liberals” consider Jeong’s tweets racist. The incredible explanation has been devised that she was actually the victim here, and was merely responding to the taunts of true “racists,” who were, of course, lily white. Establishment liberals have long maintained that it’s impossible for nonwhites to be racist.

I was born a white male. I had nothing to do with that, just as none of us have anything to do with our race or our gender. I’m not proud of being white, but I’m not ashamed of it, either. I don’t suffer from “white guilt,” because I’ve always treated all people as decently as I could.

We live in a society so twisted that my lack of shame over my skin color will be considered controversial. If I’d been born black, I’d probably feel differently. I certainly would be about as radical a black as the world has ever seen, but hopefully I’d see beyond race and embrace the big picture.

I realize that, by writing this, I may alienate even more people. But I’m confident it will be mostly white people who take offense. A lot of whites are really good at being offended these days, almost as good as they are at feeling guilty about something only a small fraction of their ancestors were ever associated with.

Just as a century’s worth of Jim Crow nonsense was bound to “explode,” as Langston Hughes so cogently warned us, decades of Affirmative Action, Black History Month, and nonstop bashing of whites will eventually “explode” as well. I think. It’s quite possible that today’s white people are so dumbed down, brainwashed, and “cucked,” to use a favorite new alt-right term, that they may indeed be incapable of ever standing up from their perpetual bent-over postures.

As I have noted many times before, if you’re still concerned about the slavery that once existed in America, you really ought to open your eyes to the horrific reality that today there are some 40 million slaves around the world. India, which is increasingly taking over the IT industry, and lowering wages in the process thanks to the deadly H-1B Visa program, has 10 million of those slaves. Where are the angry social justice warriors to demand an embargo of India?

Just recently, the United Nations accused this country of “racial terrorism” against black people, and recommended reparations for them. No one has accused this country’s leaders of more crimes than I have, but the tyranny they inflict daily upon the people isn’t race specific. And there are no black people living today who were enslaved, just as there are no whites alive who ever enslaved their ancestors. Why doesn’t the wise old adage about “the sins of the father” being visited upon the sons apply here? How about a Year of Jubilee instead, which would benefit the mass of humanity, of all colors and genders, who are suffering under this monstrous disparity of wealth?

All of our racial discord comes from the rampant stupidity of our leaders, especially the white ones. Something about treating everyone equally, and forging a color- blind society, has always eluded them. They honestly seem to feel that tearing down a confederate statue, or getting some usually lowly-paid white working stiff fired from his job, will benefit black people. It’s their way of fighting “racism,” which they are increasingly finding everywhere.

In recent years, we’ve been lectured about brown paper bags, or band-aids, being “racist.” And the people alleging this weren’t being satirical. But what is more disturbing is the response from white people to these ridiculous charges. Total silence. No one is pointing out that this emperor, like all the others in our mad modern world, is totally, stark naked. They merely bustle along with their heads down, and hope that no one points an accusing finger at them.

While Martin Luther King spoke of judging people by the content of their character, no one in America today wants to do that. In a fair society, there would be no “race” selection on any business or government form, outside perhaps of the census. The only thing such a selection can do is to create some kind of discrimination. While “liberals” today claim to hate discrimination, they discriminate nonstop against those they hate, and they hate a lot of people. Perhaps they should recall real liberal Bob Dylan’s comedic line about not letting “Barry Goldwater move in next door and marry my daughter.”

Bob Dylan also wisely counseled us that poor whites are merely a “Pawn in Their Game.” Today’s liberals, many of whom were once probably Dylan fans, would advocate firing and even imprisoning those poor whites if they could be proven guilty of uttering “racist” comments. That’s today’s Left for you; uncover the “racism” that is apparently latent in all white people everywhere, and cause their lives to be destroyed in the process. Black people will somehow “overcome” because of that.

At this point, America should not still be talking about the same things we talked about in the 1960s. Numerous civil rights laws have been passed. School integration should have assured that all children are getting the same (generally subpar) education. Very, very few whites today are “racist.” Blacks are no better or worse, by virtue of their skin color, than anyone else.

“White privilege” exists, but it’s the privilege of power, not of race. Most of our leaders are undeniably white, as well as undeniably corrupt. Liberals today appear to actually believe that the poorest people in America, the whites in Appalachia, have some kind of “privilege” that Oprah Winfrey, Barack Obama and countless other black One Percenters don’t have.

White college professors want to eradicate “whiteness.” Courses exist in which the primary focus of the curriculum is an intense hatred of white people. Michael Moore writes a book titled “Stupid White Men.” Moore is a white man, stupid or not. I often marvel at these self-hating social justice warriors, whose words condemn their own parents, siblings, children and ancestors. They really should walk the walk, and give everything they have to some non-white who doesn’t have their “privilege.”

Laws should apply equally to everyone, regardless of ethnicity, gender, income, or anything else. Rules and standards of conduct, and general expectations, should be the same across the board. Affirmative Action, race norming of tests, is just as discriminatory as separate bathrooms once were. The Old Boy Network was odious, and still exists in some form in lots of places, but the social justice warrior system is just as unfair, because it’s not based on any kind of merit or fairness.

Identity politics, and racial politics in particular, are a distraction from the very real class war that has been going on for a very long time, which is the subject of my book Survival of the Richest. Allowing black workers to get away with things that white workers are routinely fired for does nothing to advance civil rights, and creates more prejudice within those who are victimized by it.

When we hear the media or politicians talk about having a “dialogue” about race, we know what they mean. This “dialogue” will consist of angry black people accusing whites everywhere of “racism,” with perhaps a token submissive white on board, to look suitably guilty. Whites have become experts at apologizing for things they never did, or had any control over, or for simply expressing an unpopular opinion. And they’ve been asked to apologize a lot. A whole lot. What is lost on these anxious apologizers is that the apologies don’t pacify those asking for them. They still get fired, their careers are still ruined, and they still get called “racist.”

I won’t say I have friends who are black. That would be one of the million or so examples of “racism,” according to today’s Left. I have, however, worked with and socialized with hundreds of black people over the decades. I’ve always spoken my mind around them, which they, naturally enough, seem to appreciate. No black has ever called me a racist. Frankly, I think they admire the few white people who don’t act condescending towards them.

When we have reached the point where simply saying “all lives matter” is “racist,” all debate on the subject of race is impossible. You can’t solve a problem when all parties involved are not permitted to give their input. Racial relations won’t improve by one racial group accusing another group of “racism” over and over again, without the accused group having the right (or really the willingness) to defend themselves. It’s tantamount to a continuous rigged trial, where there is no defense attorney, and the sentences meted out are forced apologies and ruination of careers.

Our civilization has embraced the culture of ignorance and violence which naturally festers in the pockets of poverty we find in most of our big cities. The entertainment world, the fashion world, the political world, and obviously the sports world have permitted ghetto culture to not merely seep in, but in the cases of sports and entertainment, to completely dominate. The pigeon English-style of slang that rules ghetto culture has been christened respectfully as Ebonics. Recently, it has been suggested that proper grammar itself is “racist.”

No one is speaking up more for the rights of the poor and dispossessed than me. I wrote Survival of the Richest to expose the sinful disparity of wealth in America, and it does indeed impact blacks significantly, who are disproportionately in the lower income levels. But the unequal distribution of wealth isn’t “racist,” it’s class warfare, being waged by the rich against the poor and what’s left of the middle class. The victims of this class war are all colors, creeds, ages and genders.

John F. Kennedy, during the struggle for real equality in the early 1960s, put things eloquently when he declared, “Race has no place in American life or law.” It doesn’t get any simpler than that. As my favorite (and he happens to be black) character on The Walking Dead says, “All life is precious.”

The post The Unbearable Whiteness of Being appeared first on LewRockwell.