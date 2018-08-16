California Considers Canceling Mandatory Cancer Warning For Coffee

California officials are wondering if the decision to force coffee shops to post cancer warnings went a bit too far.

California's Proposition 65 requires that all businesses use explicit warning labels on their products if there is a cancer-causing agent present. A March ruling by a Los Angeles Counter Superior Court judge extended that requirement to coffee shops, even major chains like Starbucks, because of the existence of acrylamide.

Acrylamide, a byproduct of roasting coffee beans, was included following a study showing that lab rats who consumed the chemical in high doses were much more likely to develop cancer. A human coffee drinker would need to consume 35,000 cups of regular coffee every single day to face the same risk.

The L.A. Times reports that the Office of Environmental Health Hazard Assessment (OEHHA) determined that coffee did not pose a significant risk to consumers and is seeking to reverse the labeling requirement. OEHHA announced a Thursday hearing to propose an update to the regulations that would clarify "exposures to Proposition 65 listed chemicals in coffee that are produced as part of and inherent in the processes of roasting coffee beans and brewing coffee pose no significant risk of cancer."

Other groups have similarly found no connection between coffee and cancer in human beings. The American Institute for Cancer Research (AICR), for example, wrote in February that while "acrylamide increases risk for lab animals, no links have been established between acrylamide in food and cancer risk for humans as research is inconclusive." AICR added that the topic of whether or not coffee is linked to cancer "is a well-studied one."

