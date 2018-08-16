Topics:

Chuck Schumer agreed with future President Trump on immigration

African American support for President Trump now at 39%

Royal Bank of Scotland (RBS) alleged fraud, Business Insider

John Brennan explains why he began the Trump/Russia investigation

Who you know is a gigantic advantage… WhenHub Interface app can help, connects you with experts

Denial of Service (DOS) attack on Blight Authority website

I fund my Periscopes and podcasts via audience micro-donations on Patreon. I prefer this method over accepting advertisements or working for a “boss” somewhere because it keeps my voice independent. No one owns me, and that is rare. I’m trying in my own way to make the world a better place, and your contributions help me stay inspired to do that.

See all of my Periscope videos here.

Find my WhenHub Interface app here.

The post Episode 183 Scott Adams: CIA Directors Who Can’t Recognize Jokes, RBS Scumbags appeared first on Dilbert Blog.