Europe Is Undergoing a Conservative Christian Revival

Another interesting video from Dr. Stephen Turley.

We came across Turley recently and find him interesting because his basic argument is that there is a worldwide turn to conservative values, traditionalism, and nationalism, in the US, Eastern Europe, the EU, Russia, the Middle East, Africa, South America, in fact, all continents, and that this change is being driven by the loosening of the liberal, globalist grip on information flow due to technology. You can see all his articles on RI here.

Turley is a theology, Greek, and rhetoric teacher in the booming classical education movement, which is predominantly conservative. He is a former Protestant from Connecticut who converted to Orthodoxy. He speaks about the Russian Orthodox Christian revival in this video.

Turley hosts a rapidly growing YouTube broadcast where he discusses these trends and political events generally from a conservative viewpoint.

In this video he discusses a groundbreaking March article in the Federalist by John D. Martin: Reports Of Christianity’s Death In Europe Have Been Greatly Exaggerated.

Reprinted from Russia Insider.

