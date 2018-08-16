Only One Per Cent Of People Will Score Top Marks

It’s A-level results day and thousands of students across the country will be waiting to see how they fared in the most important exams of their lives.

But just one per cent of people will score top marks in this fiendish grammar quiz, according to the teacher who created it.

Lucy Bella Earl, who launched hit YouTube channel English with Lucy, has devised 10 questions that will put your grammar knowledge to the test.

The 24-year-old marketing graduate, from Bedfordshire, makes videos that are watched by 20 million students every year and claims just 10 out of 1,000 managed to score top marks on her latest test.

1. Which is correct: John saw WHO last week or John saw WHOM last week?

2. Our politicians want to AFFECT change or Our politicians want to EFFECT change?

