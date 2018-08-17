Disenchantment Offers Matt Groening’s Take on Fantasy: New at Reason

Matt Groening once described his moderately unhinged show The Simpsons as a cockeyed version of Leave It to Beaver and the other family sitcoms he grew up with. "Bart is like what would happen if Eddie Haskell got his own show," Groening said. "He was a deviant."

If that's so, then Groening's new animated series Disenchantment might fairly be described as what would have happened if Draco Malfoy wrote a Harry Potter movie. In Disenchantment, a renegade princess, a derelict elf and a rookie demon roam a decaying medieval fantasy kingdom, back-talking kings and wizards much the way Bart Simpson does parents and teachers. Television critic Glenn Garvin takes a closer look.

View this article.