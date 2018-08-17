Episode 185 Scott Adams: Cancelled Military Parades, Joke Experts and Opioid Lawsuits

Topics:

President Trump hired an African American woman and trusted her too much

CNN has less anti-Trump news items today…let’s review them

China is effectively well managed, well run

NY Governor Andrew Cuomo’s inflammatory statement

Suing pharmaceutical companies for the opioid epidemic

Weed legalization discussion before midterms

