If You Want To Survive This Election

If you want to preserve your sanity and avoid unhappy derangement, turn off all corporate and social media from now to Thanksgiving.

Since elections are extremely profitable for traditional media / social media corporations, your sanity will gleefully be sacrificed in the upcoming election–if you are gullible enough to watch the “news” and tune into social media. Elections are extremely profitable because candidates spend scads of cash on media adverts.

The greater the discord and derangement, the higher the media profits. The more outraged you let yourself become, the more time you spend online, generating insane profits for the corporations that own whatever platforms you’re addicted to.

Seeking an echo chamber of people who agree with you? We got you covered. Attracted like a junkie to emotionally corrosive “news”? That’s our specialty! Want an outlet for your spleen? That’s what we offer, because “we connect people” (haha).

In other words, if you have a self-destructive attraction to anger, helplessness, frustration, bitter unhappiness and derangement–then by all means, watch the “news” and soak up social media. But while you’re destroying your mental health for zero positive gains, please recall that six corporations plus Amazon zillionaire Jeff Bezos own the vast majority of the mainstream media–a truly frightening concentration of power in the hands of a few whose sole purpose is to maximize profit.

This concentration of media control creates the illusion of choice— the same elite-propaganda spin is everywhere you look; our “choice” of “approved” (i.e. corporate) media is roughly the same as that offered the Soviet citizenry in the old USSR.

Given the Corporate Media spews the same tired, Soviet-style narrative with increasing desperation, it’s no wonder than public trust in the mainstream media is plummeting to all-time lows. The “news” isn’t just “fake”: it’s designed to push narratives that benefit self-serving elites at the expense of non-elites.

