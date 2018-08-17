“Holy Mary, Mother of God, pray for us sinners.” – The Godfather: Part II

The New York Times is out with an interesting pleading: A Free Press Needs You.

Answering a call last week from The Boston Globe, The Times is joining hundreds of newspapers, from large metro-area dailies to small local weeklies, to remind readers of the value of America’s free press.

I don’t know. I don’t think you ever have to remind someone of your value if you are actually providing value. So, why is this necessary, you wonder? Let me help: five letters, starts with a “T” and ends with a “p.” “Can I buy a vowel? How about a “u”?

In 2018, some of the most damaging attacks are coming from government officials.

Solve the riddle yet?

Criticizing the news media — for underplaying or overplaying stories, for getting something wrong — is entirely right.

Listen, nobody’s perfect. Why does Trump give the press such a hard time?

News reporters and editors are human, and make mistakes. Correcting them is core to our job.

This is where I would insert the countless corrections that editors have offered on the top 20 stories of the last 50 years. Like I said, I would insert these…if they existed.

You are the last gasp of a dying age. You breathe the stale air of false hope. How little you understand! – Mankar Camoran But insisting that truths you don’t like are “fake news” is dangerous to the lifeblood of democracy. And calling journalists the “enemy of the people” is dangerous, period.

Enemy of the people? Iraq is enough to be found guilty; September 11 is enough to be found guilty; Russiagate is enough to be found guilty; JFK is enough to be found guilty; the Clinton Foundation is enough to be found guilty (well, pretty much anything with the word “Clinton” is enough to be found guilty).

“Fight till the last gasp.” – William Shakespeare, Henry VI, Part 1

Enough of that, on to the hundreds of editorials announcing this day of the press, aka the last gasp of a dying man. I did not and will not read all of the editorials; the Times has offered snippets of several dozens of these editorials on the home screen. Let’s take a little road trip; how many times does each of the following appear?

o Trump: 12 o President: 12 (not double-counting with “Trump”)

All Trump, all the time. How about the following?

o Assange: 0 o Jones: 0

Not so worried about freedom of the press, it seems. Instead, we read of the heroic local “true news” about the cat saved from the tree, the school district budget, the man needing a kidney transplant, the local high school football game, etc.

There are many calls for free speech. Have you read anything from the Times about supporting free speech on climate change or September 11 or Alex Jones or Julian Assange? Any examples of treating anti-white male vitriol with the same contempt that the press treats…oh, I don’t know…anti-green spotted dillweed vitriol?

One editorial comment is especially delightful:

“Trump is inflicting massive, and perhaps irreparable, damage to democracy with these attacks.” o The St. Louis Post-Dispatch

Let’s hope so.

Conclusion

One only dies once, and if one does not die well, a good opportunity is lost and will not present itself again. – Jose Rizal

Have some dignity; die well. And do the rest of us a favor: die soon.

Reprinted with permission from Bionic Mosquito.

