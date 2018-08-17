The WIRE: Your week in review

From a “free” press to a dude in a dress — and most points in between — it’s time for a look back at the week that was. Personal Liberty Digest® presents: The WIRE!

Led by The Boston Globe, over 300 newspapers turned their editorial pages into screeds about how Trump is threatening the free and independent press.



Because nothing says “free and independent” like 300 people saying the same thing.

Democrats got their panties in a bunch over the upcoming confirmation hearings of Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh. Many, still smarting over the Merrick Garland debacle, are calling Kavanaugh, and even the Court itself, “illegitimate. Welp, elections have consequences, kids.



According to Nana Hilldawg, refusing to accept election results is “horrifying.”

Disgraced FBI agent Peter Strzok is now disgraced EX-FBI agent Peter Strzok. But don’t worry about Petey, he has already managed to raise nearly $500,000 through a GoFundMe drive. The border wall is wasteful, but liberals coughed up a half million of their own cash because Strzok got his ass fired?



Between this and the inevitable bidding war between CNN and MSNBC for Strzok’s “services,” he’s gonna be fine, just fine.

Strzok’s digital begging was enhanced by the GoFundMe page’s assertion that he’s a “proud husband.” Gonna go out on a limb and suggest Mrs. Strzok didn’t proof the copy beforehand.



At least now Lisa Page won’t have to worry about who’s paying for dinner.

Only a couple dozen right-wing types showed up for the “Unite The Right 2” march. Fortunately, the Antifa thugs are there in droves, so violent, stupid, fascism was well-represented.



The “Antifa” are “anti-fascist” like the Democratic People’s Republic of Korea is a “Democratic People’s Republic.”

The one-year anniversary of clashes in Charlottesville, Virginia, gave liberals a chance to let their freak flags fly, with banners proclaiming all cops are KKK members, demanding a violent coup, you know, all the Democrats’ greatest hits.



“Say no to hate!” screamed the Democrats, as they shrieked hate-filled talking points at the top of their lungs.

The horrific story of the Islamofascist compound in New Mexico got worse this week after authorities confirmed the little boy killed there was the son of the man training kids to be school shooters, Siraj Wahhaj, and then bulldozed the place. Even worse: The judge in the case released all five suspected terrorists without bail.



OK, but the foot rubs are extra.

Former CIA Director John Brennan made the media rounds this week, complaining that President Trump’s revocation of his security clearance was an obvious attempt to “silence” him. Not for nuthin’ Johnny, but if the president was trying to silence you, you’d be complaining to your cellmate, not some TV blowhole.



“This gulag has a really nice green room.”

Omarosa Manigault flamed out in epic fashion. The former The Apprentice contestant followed up being fired by claiming she has tapes of Trump administration officials from inside the White House — including the Situation Room.



The five-time reality TV contest loser turned out to be a bad hire. Who saw that coming?

Global warmists were quick to blame so-called “climate change” for the fire which burned tens of thousands of acres in Southern California. At least, they were, until authorities arrested 51-year old Forrest Clark, who actually told Orange County Sheriff’s Department beforehand he was planning to set the fire.



“Climate change” isn’t the same since the meth habit took over.

Californistan Lieutenant Governor Gavin Newsom’s platform in his quest to move up to the Golden State’s governor’s office includes calling government-supplied air, water, food, education, healthcare and housing to be “basic human rights.” It should be noted that Newsom is the former mayor of San Francsicso, which is literally covered in needles and human feces.



The free used hypodermics and poo are just a bonus.

At a campaign stop this week, New York Governor Andrew Cuomo ranted “We are not going to make America great… it was never that great.” Welp, I guess the Democrats have their 2020 slogan.



It can’t work out worse than “I’m with her.”

When conservative commentator Ben Shapiro challenged communist Democrat Socialist Congressional candidate Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez to a debate, Chiquita Khrushchev demurred in the most liberal way possible, accusing Shapiro of “catcalling.” I guess that’s less wordy than “He knows more than I do.”



Besides, she’s not that cute.

Walking white privilege beneficiary Chelsea Clinton told the audience at the anti-life carnival “Rise Up for Roe” this week that abortion “added three and a half trillion dollars to our economy.” I guess she’s technically correct.



If we kill all the babies, we’ll be living in fat city!

Many observers were shocked when openly transgendered “Christine” Hallquist won the Democratic Party’s nomination for governor of Vermont.



I dunno why everyone’s so surprised. This is the same state elected Howard Dean governor — five times.

Hallquist didn’t do “her”self any favors during a CNN interview in which “she” proved unable to explain socialism.



To be fair, socialism has gotta be pretty far down the list of things this dude doesn’t understand.

And that’s your week in review! For the Personal Liberty Digest®, I’m Ben Crystal saying, “See you next week, on The WIRE!”

