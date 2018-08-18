Episode 186 Scott Adams: The Manafort Jury, “Punishing” Brennan, Black Support for Trump

Topics:

MSM seeking juror names and home addresses (Manafort trial)

Judge noted he has received threats, has U.S. Marshal protection

Rasmussen poll says 36% black voter support for President Trump CNN says only 9%…but agrees it has increased

Candace Owens is a major political force

Building new communities from scratch, innovative ideas

