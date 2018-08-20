Elizabeth Warren’s Corporate Buttinskyism Is the Future Liberals Want: Podcast

Is the new corporate-charter bill unveiled by Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-Mass.) last week a plot to "To Destroy Capitalism By Pretending To 'Save' It," as the Scott Shackford headline put it? Or is it another "clear" example (in the words of Vox's Matthew Yglesias) that "the people working on this subject so far don't actually know anything about it"?

We put that question to the test on today's editor-roundtable version of the Reason Podcast, first by running the details through Peter "Computerman" Suderman, then adding some hot sauce from Katherine Mangu-Ward, Nick Gillespie, and me. Other issues coming under discussion: the Catholic abuse/coverup scandal, the "good and bad news" about John Brennan getting his security clearance revoked, the journalism profession's haughty self-regard, and Gary Johnson's shockingly competitive poll numbers in New Mexico.

Subscribe, rate, and review our podcast at iTunes. Listen at SoundCloud below:

Audio production by Ian Keyser.

'Smooth Actor' by Podington Bear is licensed under CC BY NC 3.0

Relevant links from the show:

"Elizabeth Warren Plans To Destroy Capitalism By Pretending To 'Save' It," by Scott Shackford

"Elizabeth Warren's 'Rules' for Markets Won't 'Make Capitalism Great Again' But May Help Her 2020 Chances," by Elizabeth Nolan Brown

"It Sure Seems Like Elizabeth Warren Is Running for President. Could She Topple Trump?" by Ira Stoll

"Progressive Insurgents Endorsed by Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez Lost to Moderate Opponents In Tuesday's Primaries," by Christian Britschgi

"Contract Killing," by Matt Welch

"Pennsylvania Lawmakers Want to Lift the Statute of Limitations Amid the Catholic Priest Sex Abuse Report," by Zuri Davis

"Revoking Ex-CIA Chief John Brennan's Security Clearance Is Both Good and Bad News," by Scott Shackford

"Rand Paul: Trump Should Keep Revoking Ex-Obama Officials' Security Clearances," by Joe Setyon

"Newspapers Team Up to Tell Trump They Aren't Colluding Against Him," by Elizabeth Nolan Brown

"Trump's Presser with Putin Was Disgraceful. But No, It's Not 'Treason' to Meet with Russia," by Robby Soave

"The Deep-State Liars of the #Resistance," by Matt Welch

Don't miss a single Reason Podcast! (Archive here.)

Subscribe at iTunes.

Follow us at SoundCloud.

Subscribe at YouTube.

Like us on Facebook.

Follow us on Twitter.