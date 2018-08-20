Topics:

Anti-Trumpers embarrassed by other anti-Trumpers

CNN and MSNBC want you to think past the sale in their coverage

Mollie Hemingway’s observation of the anti-Trump complaint “loop”

Rant on product design deficiencies, lack of real world testing

Reverend Sharpton and RESPICT, why we should give him a pass

Jack Dorsey comments on Twitter shadow banning

I fund my Periscopes and podcasts via audience micro-donations on Patreon. I prefer this method over accepting advertisements or working for a “boss” somewhere because it keeps my voice independent. No one owns me, and that is rare. I’m trying in my own way to make the world a better place, and your contributions help me stay inspired to do that.

See all of my Periscope videos here.

Find my WhenHub Interface app here.

The post Episode 188 Scott Adams: The Anti-Trump Loop Pause appeared first on Dilbert Blog.