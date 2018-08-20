Episode 189 Scott Adams: Some BlightAuthority.com Ideas and Tour of Scott’s Home

Topics:

The Blight Authority cleared the land…now what?

Concepts for safe, social, high function neighborhoods

Community concepts for affordable security and community services

Tour of Scott’s home, designed and built for practical functionality

Whiteboard discussion, followed by home tour

BlightAuthority.com

