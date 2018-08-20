Trump’s Trade War Takes Its Toll on China

Economics is a big picture game.

The mainstream media likes to focus in on the nitty gritty details of each and every tariff in Trump’s trade war with China.

But the trade war is MUCH BIGGER than any one tariff. It’s playing out on a global scale — unlike anything we’ve ever seen before — and China’s economy is starting to crack under the pressure.

In today’s Money & Crisis, financial expert Jim Rickards warns that China is heading for a nationwide financial crisis… and if they don’t do something about it now it could spin out into a world-shaking global financial crisis.

All the best,

Owen Sullivan

Editor, Money & Crisis

P.S. After 15 years of secrecy, Jim is finally able to reveal this sensitive information on camera. It has everything to do with a powerful tool he developed while working with the U.S. government… that can predict surprising political and economic events before they happen. Click here for Jim’s shocking confession.

Keep Your Eye on China

By Jim Rickards

The trade war is beginning to take its toll on China as the Chinese economy is losing momentum. Beijing has pledged to increase small-business lending and increase infrastructure investment to help offset the impact.

But Ting Lu, chief China economist at Nomura International, Hong Kong, said, “The Chinese economy will get worse before getting better. It takes several months to turn around. Beijing will step up credit easing and fiscal measures to deliver a recovery and prevent financial troubles such as a rise of bond defaults.”

Research by economists Kenneth Rogoff and Carmen Reinhart indicates that debt-to-GDP becomes a drag on the economy at 90%. But with a debt-to-GDP ratio of about 250%, China is already well into the danger zone. How much more debt-financed stimulus can it take?

Ghost Cities, Ponzi Schemes and Kickbacks

The Chinese financial sector (banks, insurance, asset management, shadow banking, etc.) is totally insolvent.

Consumers’ savings have been used to finance ghost cities, white elephants, capital flight, Ponzi schemes, bribes and kickbacks.

There are some real assets to show (their trains are the best in the world) and some growth, but not enough to cover the liabilities that they created in the form of bank deposits, corporate bonds, “wealth management products” and intercompany loans.

On the other hand, China has enough in hard currency reserves to clean up the mess. China will need hard currency in addition to yuan money printing to handle the external dollar-denominated debt.

The policy issue for China, therefore, is when and how they go about the cleanup. If China moves too quickly, they risk slowing the economy, slowing job creation and delegitimizing the Communist Party.

If China waits too long, they risk an uncontrolled panic and a liquidity crisis, which can grow far worse than the initial problem through contagion. Chinese contagion also has the potential to go global.

Goldilocks and the Credit Crisis

Given this dilemma, China is trying a Goldilocks approach of not too fast and not too slow. This Goldilocks plan has three parts:

Keep the problem from getting worse than it already is.

Shut down the worst institutions in a relatively transparent “no drama” manner.

Play for time with regard to the rest of the financial system and try to grow out of the problem.

Will China be able to pull off this Goldilocks approach to a potential credit crisis? Of course not. Nobody’s that good or that lucky. Still, the Communists will try and may be able to keep the greatest Ponzi scheme in history afloat in China for another year or so.

The endgame is still a financial crisis that the Chinese won’t see coming. In that case, China’s only solutions will be to close the capital account, devalue their currency, nationalize the financial sector and put the malefactors in jail.

This story is getting worse because of the escalating trade war that shows no signs of letting up. On top of it we now must add an emerging-markets crisis as the crisis in Turkey threatens a spillover.

The problem here is contagion. History shows that once a single nation defaults, creditors lose confidence in other emerging markets. Those creditors begin to cash out investments in EMs across the board and a panic begins.

Once that happens, even the stronger countries such as China lose reserves rapidly and end up in default. In a worst case, a full-scale global liquidity crisis could commence, which would be worse than 2008.

I’ll be keeping a close eye on the situation.

Add it all up and the Chinese financial sector is caught in a vise. The result could very well be a financial meltdown of unprecedented magnitude in China with the potential to go global and cause a market collapse in Europe and the U.S. as well.

In one version of the old Goldilocks fairy tale, she is almost eaten by the three bears but manages to escape the cottage and run into the woods.

The Communist Chinese might not be so lucky.

Regards,

Jim Rickards

Editor’s note: Years ago, the U.S. government recruited Jim to develop a secret system, dubbed Project Prophesy. To date, the CIA has given clearance to less than 100 people in the entire world involved with this project. But today, Jim is ready to reveal some key info about the project. Click here before this video gets taken down.

The post Trump’s Trade War Takes Its Toll on China appeared first on Laissez Faire.