Are You in the Tax Hall of Shame?: New at Reason

Revenue departments around the country routinely publish lists of taxpayers whose bills are past due. The explicit purpose of these lists is to invite friends, family, and acquaintances to shame tax delinquents into paying. Unsubtle program names such as Colorado's "Hall of Shame" (since renamed) and Louisiana's "CyberShame" (since discontinued) gave away the game.

To ensure that law-abiding taxpayers have all the tools necessary to shame tax evaders effectively, states release some highly personal information. Of the 14 states that maintain an up-to-date delinquent taxpayer list that's easily accessible online, 11 include the offending non-taxpayer's full address. Of the three states that maintain a list but don't include addresses, two still reveal the delinquent's county.

Traditionally, detailed public disclosures of information are the realm of ex-convicts who are potentially a danger to those around them, write Andrew Wilford and Dan King in their latest piece at Reason.

