Dear Democrats and Republicans, Please Keep Tearing Down Your Government: New at Reason

Anybody expecting respect for the overall government to survive current leadership unscathed is dreaming, suggests J.D. Tuccille. And as somebody who considers government little more than "a dangerous weapon in the hands of competing tribes of control freaks," Tuccille's response is: More, please.

Those wary of big, intrusive government have warned for years that the mainstream political tribes, left and right, Democrat and Republican, were creating a monster, writes Tuccille. Team Red and Team Blue seem to have taken these warnings as "how-to" advice. Now they're gleefully proving every one of our warnings correct as they turn the monster they built against one another.

For those of us who cautioned that this day would come, all we can do now is sit back and enjoy the show as those who created the problem now slash away at the legitimacy of their own government, argues Tuccille.

