Russian Attack on U.S. Nuclear Plants CONFIRMED?

Our overdependence on technology is one of the greatest threats to our society today.

Every day, critical security systems and infrastructure are “updated” and connected to the internet… systems like the computers that control our hydroelectric dams, air traffic and even nuclear power plants.

Every time that happens, we’re opening a backdoor that leaves us vulnerable to elite teams of foreign hackers… and according to government sources, we’re already under attack.

Jim Rickards, author of Currency Wars, goes in depth in today’s issue of Money & Crisis.

The Looming Crisis You’re Not Hearing About

By James Rickards

All the talk about Russian tampering with the 2016 presidential election — which is vastly overstated by the way — diverts attention from the more fundamental problem:

The vulnerability of America’s critical infrastructure to cyberattack by hostile actors.

When I say critical infrastructure, I mean the power grid, hydroelectric systems, nuclear power plants, energy pipelines, railroads, air traffic control systems, internet and stock exchanges.

These large, complex systems affect the entire country. And they are computerized and automated like never before. The scale and degree of interconnectedness are increasing, which creates great vulnerabilities.

If any of them fail, it could lead to massive disruptions, panic and social unrest.

Man-Made Disasters

Look at the chaos that followed Hurricane Katrina in 2005, for example. That was an interesting case study in what I call the veneer of civilization and how quickly it can break down under emergency conditions.

Imagine what would happen, for example, if a virus implanted in the control system of a hydroelectric dam opened floodgates to inundate downstream targets, killing thousands by drowning and destroying bridges, roads and agriculture.

Meanwhile, hackers have targeted nuclear power plants. Last year alone, government sources say a dozen U.S. nuclear power plants were targeted, possibly by Russian hackers.

Now, the operations of most nuclear power plants use older analog systems, so they aren’t vulnerable to cyberattacks. They aren’t connected to the net. It’s one case where older and less sophisticated is better.

But hackers are extremely creative and increasing digitization of these plants could allow backdoor entry points into critical operating systems. I don’t need to spell out the possibilities.

Or think of what would happen if the power grid went down for an extended stretch. Imagine what it would mean for air travel if air traffic control systems were down for a long period.

That’s just for starters.

Without electricity, how do you pump gas? Pumps have electric power, so gas stations wouldn’t work. How would trucks get the fuel to transport food to supermarkets throughout the country? Stores would run out of food in no time. Traffic lights wouldn’t work, so huge traffic jams would paralyze cities.

Credit card readers wouldn’t work, ATMs wouldn’t either, the banks couldn’t open, etc. Most businesses wouldn’t be able to function, leading to significant economic losses.

You get the picture.

Squirrels: Enemies of America?

We got a small taste of widespread power outages in August 2003, when a massive outage in the northeast affected about 45 million people in eight U.S. states.

Official sources said that a squirrel ate through a wire, which caused a power surge that led to cascading failures in the entire system. Next thing you know, tens of millions of people were without electricity.

Most people got their power back within two days or so. But what if the system was down for weeks or longer? And what if it happened throughout America?

I’m not sure I believe the official story about a squirrel causing the incident, but the larger point is that isolated events like that can have widespread consequences for the entire system.

The electric grid is a “system of systems,” connected through communications networks of increasing complexity. Over the next 20 years, data flowing through the system will far exceed the amount of electricity flowing through it. And that makes it more vulnerable to disruption.

It might sound like I’m trying to frighten you here, but I’m not. I’m just trying to highlight the need for preparation.

A lot of people think the experts:

Have everything under control

And can contain any damage.

And they think that any problems will be temporary.

None of these assumptions are true.

First off, these systems can and do fail. They fail with greater frequency than most people understand. They are highly interconnected and they crash into each other in unexpected ways. And they can get out of control very fast.

In fact, it’s the experts who are saying, “No, you don’t understand. This is going to go down. We are highly vulnerable. We don’t know exactly when. We don’t know exactly the extent. That’s very hard to predict, but we are certain that these systems are going to fail and anyone who’s not prepared for that is being extremely shortsighted.”

So the experts are very worried, while everyday Americans are complacent.

Below, I show you how to protect yourself against hackers and other forms of financial warfare. Read on.

