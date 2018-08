Author and filmmaker Bret Easton Ellis sat down with Reason's Nick Gillespie recently to talk about a wide-range of topics in film and pop culture including Hollywood casting couches, the excesses of #MeToo and our rapidly changing and failing public discourse on Twitter.

Watch above or click here for full text, a transcript, and downloadable versions.

