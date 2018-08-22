Episode 192 Scott Adams: Talking About the “Worse Than Watergate” Guy

Topics:

Clear example of two movies on one screen Viewers of one movie…see nothing illegal or worrisome Viewers of the other movie…see serious crimes, and impeachment Carl Bernstein weighs in, as usual…”it’s worse than Watergate!”

CNN reports Cohen said President Trump committed a crime

Mollie Tibbetts news coverage, from a persuasion perspective

Hiring decision insights and Trump administration choices Hiring is a guess, firing is a skill Risk management is an important consideration Loyalty matters



