Six Words You MUST Say After You Pull the Trigger

One afternoon, 42-year-old Thomas Junta took his 11-year-old son to hockey practice.

The coach wasn’t controlling the rough play on the ice. When Junta saw his young son get elbowed in the face, he yelled at the coach to calm the kids down.

The coach didn’t like that.

“That’s hockey!” was his reply.

The fuming Junta left the rink to regain composure, but came back in to round up his son and his friends to take them home.

When he did, the coach reportedly physically attacked him, even though Junta far outweighed him.

Junta defended himself and punched the coach three times in self-defense.

One of those blows killed the coach — right there in front of all the children and witnesses.

While Junta wasn’t the instigator of the fight and was arguably defending himself after being attacked first, he was later found GUILTY of manslaughter by a court jury.

Here’s What Junta Did Wrong — And How YOU Can Avoid His Mistake in a Self-Defense Killing…

Imagine… One day you’re cheering your son on at his hockey practice and the next day, you’re looking at never being able to watch him play on the ice again!

Think about all YOU have to lose in your life if you were ever pulled away from your family and sentenced to prison.

Sadly, all it takes is ONE “WRONG MOVE” on your part.

In Junta’s case, even though he was defending himself, it was his FIRST WORDS to the police when they showed up that tanked his defense.

He tried to convince the cops that it was a “fair fight” and that he wasn’t afraid of the coach — and the coach wasn’t afraid of him.

Wrong Answer! This Mistake Could Put You in a Prison Cell Just Like Junta!

While some people will tell you “not to say a single word” so you don’t incriminate yourself, this is NOT necessarily the best advice.

Instead, you should say, “I was afraid for my life!”

Then point out (briefly!) exactly what made you feel that way… and shut up!

This is only PART of what you need to know about how to deal with the police when you’re forced to defend yourself (with or without a weapon).

And if you get ANY of these recommended actions wrong, it can hurt you in court if you’re put on trial.

You can find out all you need to know on the “Bulletproof Defense” DVD you can get for FREE right here.

We made this DVD free because I think every responsible citizen owes it to their loved ones to know not only HOW to defend them in an attack…

But also how to do it LEGALLY so you don’t end up like Junta and find yourself behind bars — separated from those you fought to protect in the first place.

Even if you think you’re an expert in shoot/don’t shoot decision-making, I promise you you’re wrong on at least one (or three!) critical elements that could land you in prison.

Don’t take that chance!

