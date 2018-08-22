Trump Might Be a Criminal. But So Is Everyone Else: New at Reason

Donald Trump has been credibly accused by his own lawyer of participating in a conspiracy to violate campaign finance laws. And he is going to skate.

Indeed, I predict Trump will emerge from the Michael Cohen kerfuffle more powerful, more energized, and more electable than he was going in. And it's going to drive his opponents insane.

Let me say up front that I am not grinding an ax here. I believe Trump is a terrible role model, an unprincipled strongman, and an atrocious emissary of American values. But he keeps outfoxing his opponents, and I think he's about to do so again, writes Clark Neily in his latest piece for Reason.

