Topics:
- “Only a real Indian can defeat the fake Indian”
- Dr. Shiva, PhD (M.I.T.) is running against Elizabeth Warren for Senate
- Dr. Shiva is the Inventor of email, with 4 degrees from MIT
- Immigration policies
- Paths to success in life
- Education policies and the predatory student loan system
- The importance of Votech (Vocational-Technical) schools
- Healthcare insurance companies have NO incentive to lower costs
- GPO corruption in healthcare keeps cost artificially inflated
- Campaign website: https://shiva4senate.com
I fund my Periscopes and podcasts via audience micro-donations on Patreon. I prefer this method over accepting advertisements or working for a “boss” somewhere because it keeps my voice independent. No one owns me, and that is rare. I’m trying in my own way to make the world a better place, and your contributions help me stay inspired to do that.
See all of my Periscope videos here…
https://www.pscp.tv/ScottAdamsSays/1nAKERDOwylGL
Find my WhenHub Interface app here…
https://interface.whenhub.com
The post Episode 193 Scott Adams: Talking to Dr. Shiva Ayyadurai (Running Against Elizabeth Warren) About Immigration, Education and Innovation appeared first on Dilbert Blog.