Episode 193 Scott Adams: Talking to Dr. Shiva Ayyadurai (Running Against Elizabeth Warren) About Immigration, Education and Innovation

August 23, 2018
Topics: 

  • “Only a real Indian can defeat the fake Indian” 
  • Dr. Shiva, PhD (M.I.T.) is running against Elizabeth Warren for Senate
  • Dr. Shiva is the Inventor of email, with 4 degrees from MIT
  • Immigration policies
  • Paths to success in life
  • Education policies and the predatory student loan system
  • The importance of Votech (Vocational-Technical) schools
  • Healthcare insurance companies have NO incentive to lower costs
  • GPO corruption in healthcare keeps cost artificially inflated
  • Campaign website: https://shiva4senate.com

