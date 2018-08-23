Episode 193 Scott Adams: Talking to Dr. Shiva Ayyadurai (Running Against Elizabeth Warren) About Immigration, Education and Innovation

Topics:

“Only a real Indian can defeat the fake Indian”

Dr. Shiva, PhD (M.I.T.) is running against Elizabeth Warren for Senate

Dr. Shiva is the Inventor of email, with 4 degrees from MIT

Immigration policies

Paths to success in life

Education policies and the predatory student loan system

The importance of Votech (Vocational-Technical) schools

Healthcare insurance companies have NO incentive to lower costs

GPO corruption in healthcare keeps cost artificially inflated

Campaign website: https://shiva4senate.com

