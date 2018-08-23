New Jersey’s Attacks on Unlicensed Movers Hurt Entrepreneurs and Consumers: New at Reason

When New Jersey officials busted unlicensed movers in 2015, they trumpeted their efforts against businesses "who were allegedly targeting Asian and Latino communities in New Jersey." Last week, they announced the results of their sting against unlicensed enterprises that sought to provide moving services to "an upscale neighborhood in Montville."

Garden State apparatchiks went from pretending they're protecting people "largely unaware that these unlicensed companies are in violation of the law and are avoiding requirements designed to protect consumers from fraud and deceit" to shielding wealthy people from cutting deals with the businesses of their choice, notes J.D. Tuccille.

But in neither case was anybody being protected—except for politicians' buddies, being sheltered from competition. The evidence continues to show that occupational licensing hurts opportunity and hikes prices without enhancing safety.

View this article.