The Earth’s Magnetic Field Could Flip

Scientists in recent years have predicted that Earth’s magnetic field could be gearing up to ‘flip’ – a shift in which the magnetic south pole would become magnetic north, and vice versa.

Such an event could have catastrophic effects, wreaking havoc on the electric grid and leaving life at the surface exposed to higher amounts of solar radiation.

While it’s previously been thought that these reversals take place at intervals of hundreds of thousands of years, a new study suggests it could happen in just a matter of centuries.

Scientists estimate Earth’s North and South magnetic poles flip every 200,000-300,000 years.

But, it’s been roughly 780,000 years since the last such event, causing many to suspect we’re overdue.

When the magnetic poles flip, Earth’s protective magnetic field weakens, leaving its inhabitants at higher risk from the effects of space weather.

‘Earth’s magnetic field, which has existed for at least 3.45 billion years, provides a shield from the direct impact of solar radiation,’ said Professor Roberts from the ANU Research School of Earth Sciences.

‘Even with Earth’s strong magnetic field today, we’re still susceptible to solar storms that can damage our electricity-based society.’

In the new study, researchers at the Australian National University analyzed the paleomagnetic record from 107,000 to 91,000 years ago by analyzing a stalagmite from a cave in southwestern China.

The team conducted magnetic analysis and radiometric dating on the meter-long sample, revealing the behaviour of the ancient magnetic field.

And, they found the magnetic field experienced a rapid shift over the span of about two centuries, decreasing in strength by about 90 percent when a field reversal occurred.

