Economy, Society, History, and Civilization

August 24, 2018
Hans-Hermann Hoppe presents a thorough reconstruction of the foundation of economics, social theory, and politics.

1. The Nature of Man and the Human Condition: Language, Property, and Production

2. The Spread of Humans Around the World: The Extension and Intensification of the Division of Labor

3. Money and Monetary Integration: The Growth of Cities and the Globalization of Trade

4. Time Preference, Capital, Technology, and Economic Growth

5. The Wealth of Nations: Ideology, Religion, Biology, and Environment

6. The Production of Law and Order: Natural Order, Feudalism, and Federalism

7. Parasitism and the Origin of the State

8. From Monarchy to Democracy

9. State, War, and Imperialism

10. Strategy: Secession, Privatization, and the Prospects of Liberty

