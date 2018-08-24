Hans-Hermann Hoppe presents a thorough reconstruction of the foundation of economics, social theory, and politics.
The post Economy, Society, History, and Civilization appeared first on LewRockwell.
The Best Libertarian News, Updated Daily
Aggregating the best in libertarian news daily from a number of leading sites:
The Beacon, FEE, Laissez-Faire, Lew Rockwell, Personal Liberty,
Reason, Scott Adams & Sex & The State. See our Sources
Hans-Hermann Hoppe presents a thorough reconstruction of the foundation of economics, social theory, and politics.
The post Economy, Society, History, and Civilization appeared first on LewRockwell.