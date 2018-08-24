One Dollar Offers Entertaining Murder Mystery, Tiresome Stabs at ‘Class Struggles’: New at Reason

Summer's nearly over, but that doesn't mean the end of disposable summer popcorn television shows. Critic Glenn Garvin tackles murder mystery One Dollar, airing on CBS All Access:

One Dollar is a mystery. And I'm not talking about all those murders. Why anybody rolls out a new TV series in the dog days of August, right in the middle of the last summer frenzy of barbecues and pool parties, just weeks before television's attention turns en masse to the new fall schedule, is the most puzzling question since how Tim Robbins got that poster back up on the wall of his prison cell after crawling into the tunnel behind it to escape in The Shawshank Redemption.

Regardless of cosmological objections, One Dollar is here, walking among us. ("Us" being the 4 million or so subscribers to CBS All Access, the network's pay service.) It's a murder mystery with a lot of plot turns, some of which head directly off cliffs. And its sociological ambitions about probing race and class go largely unfulfilled.