Sony Unveils ‘First Litter Edition’ of Its Aibo Robot Dog

Sony’s new-and-improved Aibo robot dog is finally coming to the US.

The Japanese tech giant said Thursday a special ‘First Litter Edition’ will go on sale in September and packs more smarts than previous iterations, like the ability to learn custom tricks, map and navigate a room with ease and learn up to 100 faces.

It all comes at a hefty cost, however, with a price tag of $2,899 for a bundle that includes Aibo, a charging station, paw pads, a pink ball, an ‘aibone’ and three years of access to the Aibo cloud app.

Aibo 2.0 is a major step up from the original robotic puppy dog first launched by Sony back in 1999.

Sony says it fitted Aibo with tons of cameras, touch sensors and microphones to make it more responsive and lifelike. The puppy’s 4,000 parts and 22 actuators allow it to wag its tail, shake your hand, move its ears back and forth and kick a ball, as well as move or blink its eyes thanks to two Sony organic LED displays that can even follow its owner around.

A cloud-connected AI engine enables it to detect and analyze sounds and images, which means it can more fully interact with its owner.

Aibo responds to your touch when you scratch or pet it and can even recognize words of praise and smiles.

Sony’s latest re-imagination of Aibo has also given the robo dog a personality.

Using a Wifi connection, Aibo uploads all of its day-to-day experiences to the cloud, forming a memory database that enables its unique personality to grow and evolve over time.

