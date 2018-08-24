Stop Making Excuses!

Dear Money & Crisis Reader,

We all make excuses to ourselves.

My favorite one is “I can do that tomorrow.”

It’s a simple enough excuse… but it can be deceptively destructive.

Because tomorrow becomes the next day. The next day becomes a week. Weeks become months.

Next thing you know, you’re in your fifties and you never wrote a single page of that amazing spy novel you always said you would.

Self-publishing expert James Altucher has heard every excuse in the book. And he’s come up with a strategy for busting every single one.

All the best,

Owen Sullivan

Editor, Money & Crisis

Overcoming Obstacles

By James Altucher

There’s always a gap between “what I have now” and “what I would like.”

The gap is all of your excuses.

Don’t worry. I had them too…

I didn’t have any money so I couldn’t start a business.

I didn’t have connections or rich parents.

I didn’t have talent or the right equipment.

I didn’t have a publisher for my book.

But you know what?

All of my excuses turned out to be blessings in disguise. Because all it takes to close the gap between what you have and what you would like is to work your way through the excuses.

I repeat: This is ALL IT TAKES.

Your excuses are simply the roadmap that takes you from “here” to “there.”

Below are some types of excuses that I’ve had in the past when it comes to writing… and how I overcame them.

Excuse #1: It’s too much work.

Gene Wolfe is my hero.

At 83 years old, he has discovered the secret: He simply writes a page a day.

A page is about 300 words. A paragraph or two.

He ended up writing 50 published novels, including many bestsellers and award-winners.

Can you do that?

Let’s do the math:

If you write just 1,000 publishable words a day, then you have a book EVERY TWO MONTHS.

Which means if you write 500 words a day, that’s a book every four months. That’s still pretty amazing!

But if that’s still too much, write just one page a day. In a year, you have a book.

In five years, five books.

Excuse #2: I don’t have time.

Make a “To Don’t” list.

Include all the time wasters that stand in the way of what you want.

Here are some of the things on my list:

Don’t read news online

Don’t play online chess

Don’t watch TV after 8:00 p.m.

Don’t spend more than 10 minutes on Facebook.

Try making a “To Don’t” list. And then, at the end of the day, make an “I Did” list. You will be surprised how much you got done.

Excuse #3: The topic I chose doesn’t make me feel inspired.

Then come up with a new topic.

You can’t wait for inspiration to find you. No one walks around inspired 100% of the time. I have to go out and find inspiration myself every day. I do this by exercising my idea muscle.

I like to write lists of 10 ideas every day. I carry around a waiter’s pad with me everywhere I go so that I can keep exercising my idea muscle constantly.

When I first started doing this, maybe 98 out of every 100 ideas were bad.

But that’s not the point. The point of the exercise is to get to those two good ideas.

Excuse #4: There are already bestsellers on my subject. I’m too late.

The fact that there are already bestsellers is a good thing. That means people are interested in your subject and will buy books about it.

The subject isn’t closed until you put your unique spin on it and have your say.

There are hundreds and hundreds of excellent books about habit-building.

Charles Duhigg hardly scratched the surface when he published The Power of Habit in 2012. It still spent more than 60 weeks on the New York Times bestseller list.

Still feel like there’s something standing in the way of your success?

Excuse #5: I have no publisher.

Traditional publishers are machines.

They will give you a small amount of money, make you work like a slave, publish your book after only barely looking at it and shove it down the throats of bookstores.

Within a week or two, they’ll know if they’re willing to support your book any further. Then it’s over.

But today, big name publishers are no longer the best route to success for a budding writer.

For the first time ever, you can publish your own book… and do it better.

Sincerely,

James Altucher

