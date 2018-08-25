Episode 195 Scott Adams: Twitter, NK, Prison Reform, Mob Boss, Impeachment Porn

Topics:

Jack Dorsey (Twitter CEO) upcoming Congressional testimony

Lanny Davis “bombshell” a couple days ago…now debunked

David Pecker National Enquirer “trove” of dirt on President Trump

Dismissing Mark Levin’s impressive talent stack as just a “right-wing radio host”

Implications of all the anti-Trumpers suddenly saying “mob boss”

North Korea cheating on their sanctions, Pompeo trip cancelled

Jarred Kushner prison reform bill

“Impeachment porn” concept…demonstration by Dale

