Debate: Nations Can and Should Control Their Borders: New at Reason

Should nations control who enters their borders? To go with the brand new debate issue of the print magazine, Reason's Shikha Dalmia debates Jonathan H. Adler, a professor of law at Case Western University, at the link below.

Affirmative: Limiting who enters is a legitimate function of the sovereign state, Adler writes.

Many people are understandably objecting to the Trump administration's immigration policies. Enforcement of the law has been intrusive, arbitrary, and callous. But just because specific immigration policies are unwise does not mean that the entire enterprise of policing borders is illegitimate, Adler argues.

Negative: Let's err on the side of a presumption of liberty in our immigration policies, Dalmia says.

Open border libertarianns believe that there should be a presumption for liberty built into a nation's immigration laws if it wants to stay (classically) liberal. The default condition should not be a blanket ban on entry that is relaxed for this or that category—low-skilled, high-skilled, family-based, diversity visas—in response to some political whim. The default should be openness, according to Dalmia.

