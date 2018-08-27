Brickbat: Cover Up

A woman is threatening to sue the borough of Franklin, Pennsylvania, if officials do not apologize for calling the police on her for breastfeeding her 2-year-old daughter at a local beach. Michelle Ayala was at Franklin Pond beach with her children and breastfeeding her youngest when a city employee demanded she cover up or "do that somewhere else." When Ayala told the employee she had a legal right to breastfeed in public, that woman called the police. The officer who responded agreed with Ayala, But then, Borough Administrator Allison McHose appeared at the pond and said she had the right to remove Ayala.