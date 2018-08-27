Topics:

China trade agreement progress…the first domino falls

Scott shares his personal John McCain story and one on CNN

Adam Schiff says he doesn’t see grounds for impeachment

Identifying predictive patterns

Lionel and Q…does that mean anything?

I fund my Periscopes and podcasts via audience micro-donations on Patreon. I prefer this method over accepting advertisements or working for a “boss” somewhere because it keeps my voice independent. No one owns me, and that is rare. I’m trying in my own way to make the world a better place, and your contributions help me stay inspired to do that.

See all of my Periscope videos here.

Find my WhenHub Interface app here.

The post Episode 197 Scott Adams: My John McCain Story appeared first on Dilbert Blog.