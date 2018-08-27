Your 401(k) is Under Attack by Russian Hackers

Only a fool would attack America head-on.

But that hasn’t stopped our enemies from assembling elite infiltration squads to sneak in our back door and strike at our #1 weakness.

Russia, China, North Korea and Iran are exploiting this weakness to damage critical infrastructure… collapse our economy from the inside… and even tank the 401(k) of the average American citizen.

In today’s issue of Money & Crisis, financial expert Jim Rickards reveals how vulnerable we really are… as well as the steps we need to take to protect ourselves from this financial warfare.

How to Protect Your Money from Financial Warfare



The world is full of bad actors who, at this very moment, are preparing to attack the U.S. power grid and other critical infrastructure — including the stock market.

Russia, China, Iran, North Korea and a few others are right at the top of this list.

They’re employing “cyber brigades” that spend all their time trying to hack into critical infrastructure systems. And it’s a good bet that all of these systems have already been penetrated.

No one can beat the U.S. in a conventional war right now. China is catching up, but it’s not ready at this time. That’s why they’re focusing on attacking America’s critical infrastructure vulnerabilities.

This is called an asymmetric response. They want to fight in the area where they can easily win or at least inflict enormous damage.

Look at all the crisis spots around the world. North Korea, the Persian Gulf, South China Sea, Syria. If any of them start to escalate, you’re going to get an asymmetric response function.

For example, if President Trump sends the Seventh Fleet into the South China Sea, China might unleash an attack on the U.S. power grid, creating chaos in the United States. Or it could launch an attack on the stock market or conduct other forms of financial warfare.

Financial Warfare

Financial warfare is not the warfare of the future — it is already here. And it’s going to become a bigger threat as time goes on, too.

Financial warfare isn’t mere economic policy as in the case of the currency wars, trade wars or embargoes. It’s real warfare conducted through banking and capital markets channels. And when nations engage in financial warfare, individual investors become collateral damage.

If China tries to attack the U.S. by closing the New York Stock Exchange, for example, it will be tens of millions of Americans who will suffer an immediate loss of wealth as prices plunge and accounts are locked-down or frozen.

Financial warfare attacks vary in their degree of sophistication and impact.

At the low end of the spectrum is a distributed denial of service (DDoS) attack. This is done by flooding a target server with an overwhelming volume of traffic so that either the server shuts down or legitimate users cannot gain access. In such attacks, the target is not actually penetrated, but it is disabled by the message traffic jam.

The next level of attack is a cyberhack.

In a cyberhack, the target, say a bank account record file or a stock exchange order system, is actually penetrated. Once inside, the attacking cyber brigade can either steal information, shut down the system or plant sleeper attack viruses that can be activated at a later date.

You have probably noticed that unexplained stock market outages and flash crashes have happened with increasing frequency.

Some of these events may be self-inflicted damage by the exchanges themselves, but others are highly suspicious and the exact causes have never been disclosed by exchange officials.

But in 2010, the FBI and Department of Homeland Security located such an attack virus planted by Russian security services inside the NASDAQ stock market system.

Here is a formerly classified map showing cyberattacks by the Chinese government against U.S. interests. Each dot represents an attack. Notice the concentration of attacks against technology targets in San Francisco, financial targets in New York and military and intelligence targets in the Washington-Virginia area.

The most dangerous attacks of all are those in which the enemy penetrates a bank or stock exchange not to disable it or steal information but to turn it into an enemy drone. Such a market drone can be used by attackers for maximum market disruption and the mass destruction of Americans’ wealth including your stocks and savings.

20% Market Crash Triggered by Drones

In this scenario, an attacker could penetrate the order entry system of a major stock exchange such as the New York Stock Exchange. Once inside the order entry system, the attacker would place large sell orders on highly liquid stocks such as Apple or Facebook.

Other system participants would then automatically match these mistakingly believing that they were real trades. The sell orders would keep flooding the market and the selling pressure would feed on itself.

An attack of this type would be launched on a day when the market was already down 3% or more, about 550 points on the Dow Jones index.

The result could be a market decline of 20% or more in a single day, comparable to the stock market crash of October 1987 or the crash of 1929. You would not have to trade anything or be in the market during the attack; you would be wiped out based on the market decline even if you did nothing.

401(k) ERASED

Another type of highly malicious attack will penetrate the account records system of a major bank and then systematically erase account balances in customers’ deposit accounts and 401(k)s.

If the attack extended to backup databases, you or other customers might have no way of proving you ever owned the deleted accounts.

During a financial war game exercise at the Pentagon a few years back, I recommended that the SEC and New York Stock Exchange buy a warehouse in New York and equip it with copper wire hardline phones, hand-held battery powered calculators and other pre-internet equipment. This facility would serve as a non-digital stock exchange with trading posts.

Orders would be phoned in on the hardwire analog phone system. This is exactly how stocks were traded until recently. Computerized and algorithmic trading would be banned as nonessential.

In the event of a shutdown of the New York Stock Exchange by digital attack, the non-digital exchange would be activated. The U.S. would let China and Russia know this facility existed as a deterrent to a digital attack in the first place. If our rivals knew we had a robust non-digital Plan B, they might not bother to conduct a digital attack in the first place.

Mutually Assured Destruction… No Longer Assured

Some analysts respond to such scenarios by saying that the U.S. has cyberwarfare attack capabilities that are just as effective as our enemies’.

If Iran, China or Russia ever launched a cyber-financial attack on the U.S., we could retaliate.

The threat of retaliation, they claim, acts as a deterrent and will prevent the enemy attack in the first place.

This is similar to the doctrine of “mutually assured destruction” or MAD, that prevented nuclear conflict between the U.S. and Russia during the Cold War.

Unfortunately, this analysis is highly flawed and only gives false comfort.

MAD worked during the Cold War because both sides wanted to avoid catastrophic losses.

In financial warfare, the losses may be catastrophic for the U.S., but this is not true for Russia, China and Iran. Because they are less developed than the U.S., their markets could be destroyed and it would have little impact on their overall economy or national security.

The technological warfare capabilities may be symmetric, but the potential damage is asymmetric, so the deterrent effect on China and Russia is low.

There is essentially nothing stopping Russia, Iran or China from launching a “first strike” financial warfare attack if it serves some other national strategic purpose.

Financial Survival Strategy

What can you do to preserve wealth when these cyber-financial wars break out?

The key is to have some portion of your total assets invested in non-digital assets that cannot be hacked, wiped out or disrupted in financial warfare.

Such assets include gold, silver, land, fine art and private equity that is usually represented by a paper contract and does not rely on electronic exchange trading for liquidity.

For gold, I recommend you have a 10% allocation to physical gold if you don’t already.

As for alternative investments like fine art, there are many investments that will cost you less than $1,000 to get started.

As an investor, you have enough to be concerned about just taking into account factors like inflation, deflation, Fed policy and the overall state of the economy. These days you have another major threat looming — financial warfare, enabled by cyberattacks and force multipliers.

The time to take defensive action by acquiring non-digital assets is now.

