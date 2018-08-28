Camouflage of the Future?

Hurricane season is upon us and I have just the tips to get your home ready, along with how you can prepare yourself for when any number of natural disasters strike.

Also, read up on the latest development in camouflage military gear, and discover a new method researchers are working on to magnetically remove cancer cells.

Finally, get yourself ready for fall with a list of hardy vegetables you can grow in the coming season.

Take a look.

When you watch movies like Star Wars, Star Trek or any other movie that takes place in a more advanced time, one thing that always sticks out is the uniform.

Over the years, military attire has not changed visually all that much. Sure, improvements and modifications have been made. But at a quick glance, not much has changed aesthetically. Until now…

At the 2018 Army Forum in Moscow, Russia displayed an incredible high-tech suit. Apparently, the outward appearance can tarnsform to fit in with its surroundings.

Could this be the next generation of combat gear?

If a hurricane hits, whether you need to run to safety or take shelter, the last thing you want to deal with is the inability to navigate through your own home.

Well, hurricane season is here. And what better way to prepare for it than to ensure your home is ready in case a storm heads your way.

To help you get started, this post on Prepper Bits offers some useful tips you can (and should) implement before disaster strikes.

Unfortunately, many of us know someone who has been affected by cancer. Countless efforts have been made over the years toward fighting this devastating disease with great hope of eventually finding a cure.

A cure may still be a way out. But one group of researchers is making great advances in magnetically retrieving cancerous cells. While they are still in the preliminary stages, their early success leaves many people optimistic that we are one step closer to successfully fighting this epidemic.

It seems natural disasters are on the rise these days…

Wildfires are spreading up and down the West Coast. Hurricanes are hammering the southeast. Tornados are ripping their way through the plains. Volcanoes are erupting in Hawaii and Guatemala. Earthquakes are hitting on a more regular basis and flooding has become a common occurrence.

While there is nothing we can do to prevent such disasters, what we can do is be as prepared as possible when they occur.

Check out the above article from Prepper’s Will on how you can prepare for and survive eight types of natural disasters.

It’s almost that time of year again: Summer is ending and fall is well on its way.

But don’t let the looming winter that follows get you down. Fall is a great time to get in one more round of gardening.

There are a decent number of vegetables you can grow no matter what climate you live in. Take a look at this list that breaks down what you can plant and how long it takes to mature as well as some great tips on how to use your harvest.

Stay safe,

Jason Hanson

