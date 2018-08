In May, Las Vegas police arrested Keyherra Green in connection with the death of a 73-year-old woman. They recently announced that they arrested the wrong woman. Their new suspect is named Keara Green. Cops say it's an honest mistake because the two women have similar names, were born within five days of each other and look alike. But a quick glimpse at their mug shots indicates they two don't really share a resemblance, other than that both are black women.