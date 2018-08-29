California’s Bail Reform Deal Is Worse Than Doing Nothing: New at Reason

Leave it up to the California Legislature to take a bad government-run system, argue about it for months, then cobble together a compromise that will make things worse—and make nobody happy. That's exactly what has happened with the hot-button topic of bail reform, as the full Assembly narrowly passed Senate Bill 10 last week. It was subsequently approved by the full Senate and signed into law Tuesday by Gov. Jerry Brown.

The concept is indeed a good one. The current money bail system stacks the deck overwhelmingly in favor of the prosecution. Our justice system is predicated on the presumption of innocence. It's tough to fight City Hall and even tougher to fight police and prosecutors if one is accused of wrongdoing even in the best of circumstances (ask the president).

If you're accused of committing a serious crime and have cash, you can post bail, go home and prepare your legal fight. If you're accused of a crime but lack the cash, you will languish in jail as the excruciatingly slow wheels of justice turn. In the meantime, you'll probably lose your job, your apartment, your car and your possessions. If you're a single parent, your kids will become custodians of the state, with the always frightening Child Protective Services stepping in.

S.B. 10 was designed to largely eliminate the money bail system and replace it with a judicial process for determining release. But new provisions are so problematic that many of its key backers, including the ACLU of California, have not only withdrawn support—but actively urged a veto.

Indeed, bail reform has become one hot mess, writes Steven Greenhut.

View this article.