Donald Trump Unblocks Some More Twitter Haters

August 29, 2018
|||Omar Marques/ZUMA Press/NewscomPresident Trump has unblocked a few more of his haters, in compliance with a May court ruling that deemed his Twitter page a public forum.

In May, U.S. District Judge Naomi Reice Buchwald ruled that the First Amendment prohibits the president and other officials from blocking people on Twitter. In the immediate aftermath of the ruling, Trump unblocked the seven users who filed the initial lawsuit against him. On Tuesday, he unblocked 20 more people.

Several of the recently unblocked celebrated on Twitter.

One user, unblocked by the president, decided that should would now block Trump herself.

Comedian Rosie O'Donnell, who has been the subject of some of the president's harshest attacks, reports that she is still on the block list.