Hillary Clinton’s homebrew server hacked by Chinese

In the summer of 2017, The New York Times reported that China had killed or imprisoned 18 to 20 CIA sources from 2010 to 2012, systematically dismantling American spying operations in that country that had been decades in the making.

Intelligence officials described the breach as one of the worst in decades, but the American spying apparatus and law enforcement agencies were unable to agree on how the spies’ identities were compromised. Some blamed a mole. Others suspected the Chinese had hacked the CIA’s covert communications system.

Former CIA case officer Jerry Chun Shing Lee, 53, a naturalized American, veteran of the U.S. military and CIA field agent with top secret clearance from 1994-2007, was arrested in January and charged with unauthorized possession of classified intelligence and conspiring to commit espionage in carrying out spying activities for China. Classified material was allegedly found during searches of his residences in Hawaii and Virginia, according to the Department of Just(Us).

The explanation may be much simpler. The Daily Caller News Foundation this week reported that Hillary Clinton’s homebrew email server was hacked by a Chinese firm… that’s the same email server that was the source of so much controversy during the investigation into the Benghazi terror attack that left Hillary’s gunrunning Ambassador Chris Stevens, former Navy SEALS Tyron Woods and Glen Doherty and information management officer Sean Smith dead and the American Consulate there in ashes.

Hillary’s server was operational in her Chappaqua, New York home from January 2009 until 2013 when it was handed off to a data center in New Jersey and then onto Platte River Networks in Denver. According to Daily Caller, a Chinese firm wrote code that was embedded on the server that caused the creation of an instant “courtesy copy” of all emails that was sent to the Chinese company in real time.

The Intelligence Community Inspector General (ICIG) discovered what it described as an “anomaly” on Clinton’s server in 2015 and two ICIG officials reported it repeatedly to the FBI. But the FBI did nothing. Among the FBI officials warned of the Chinese intrusion was the now-fired Peter Strzok who, along with FBI Director James Comey, ran cover for Hillary during the Benghazi email investigation in the lead-up to the election and who demonstrated anti-Donald Trump animus in his email and text communications with his FBI lawyer mistress.

From The DCNF:

“When [the ICIG] did a very deep dive, they found in the actual metadata — the data which is at the header and footer of all the emails — that a copy, a ‘courtesy copy,’ was being sent to a third party and that third party was a known Chinese public company that was involved in collecting intelligence for China,” the former intelligence officer told TheDCNF. “The [the ICIG] believe that there was some level of phishing. But once they got into the server something was embedded,” he said. “The Chinese are notorious for embedding little surprises like this.” The intelligence officer declined to name the Chinese company. “We do know the name of the company. There are indications there are other ‘cutouts’ that were involved. I would be in a lot of trouble if I gave you the name,” he told TheDCNF.

The globalist mouthpiece Foreign Policy doubts Lee was the sole source of the Chinese intelligence that led to them swooping up the spies, all of whom were eventually killed. That’s because the Chinese moved too fast.

As Foreign Policy notes:

“You could tell the Chinese weren’t guessing. The Ministry of State Security [which handles both foreign intelligence and domestic security] were always pulling in the right people,” one of the officials said. “When things started going bad, they went bad fast.” The former officials also said the real number of CIA assets and those in their orbit executed by China during the two-year period was around 30, though some sources spoke of higher figures.

The ICIG determined that Clinton’s emails contained classified material, despite what Comey inferred during his big reveal and Clinton proclaimed while campaigning in the the run-up to the election in the fall of 2016. The FBI had even issued a criminal referral to the Department of Just(Us) in 2015, and then reminded the Barack Obama DOJ Deputy Director Sally Yates — who was later fired by Trump — about the referral that “addressed the mishandling of classified information on the personal e-mail account and electronic media of a former high-level us Government official.”

Even though he was well aware that Clinton’s carelessness – or worse – led to the Chinese intercepting communications from Clinton, including emails with the president, Comey determined that Clinton shouldn’t be prosecuted for her homebrew email server and gave her a pass. Instead, the agency focused on an unknown former operative.

But we note that while Lee is charged with having classified information and conspiring to commit espionage; he has not been charged with being behind the roundup of American spies in China. This reeks of a great misdirection designed to take the heat off of Clinton. An unknown CIA operative is expendable, but a globalist like the Witch from Chappaqua is not. Lee may very well be nothing more than a fall guy.

The Clintons’ partnership with communist Red China goes way back — at least to the 1980s — when Hillary and Chelsea-daddy Webb Hubbell worked on a NSA project for a Rose Law firm client. The Clinton operation later opened the door for Chinese spying through its Commerce Department.

Commerce was headquarters for John Huang and communist Red China’s U.S. spy operations and was also used by Commerce Secretary Ron Brown for selling foreign trade mission positions to corporate big-wigs, among other activities under investigation at the time of Brown’s death in a Commerce plane crash that also killed undersecretary Charles Meissner and a handful of international banksters.

Huang was a chief fundraiser for the Democratic National Committee during the Clinton years, responsible for obtaining White House meetings for Clinton with Red Chinese military officials and gun runners. He was briefed 37 times by the CIA on encryption communications.

As WorldNetDaily.com reported at the time, “Immediately after each briefing, Huang would walk across the street to the Lippo/Stephens Group and make long distance calls and send faxes to points unknown.” Lippo boss James Riady, of Chinese descent, is a Clinton backer and a former intern with the Arkansas-based Stephens Group, also responsible for paying Hubbell $100,000 shortly after Hubbell’s resignation from DOJ.

