No Matter Who Wins the Midterms, Brace for More Conflict: New at Reason

As former close associates of the chief executive succumb to serious criminal charges, the Trump presidency should be on the ropes, writes J.D. Tuccille. Instead, the president's supporters remain unmoved by the brutal headlines—even as his opponents accuse him of treason and call for his impeachment.

But Republicans certainly expect the worst if they come out short in the mid-term elections, notes Tuccille. "Congressional Republicans are getting ready for hell," Axios reported this week. The publication "has obtained a spreadsheet that's circulated through Republican circles on and off Capitol Hill—including at least one leadership office—that meticulously previews the investigations Democrats will likely launch if they flip the House."

Meanwhile, some prominent Democrats are openly calling for impeachment of the president, with pundits seriously considering the prospects for success.

How justified, or politicized, or both, those moves may be won't even matter to partisans, argues Tuccille. The election itself won't be considered to have settled anything except who temporarily controls the bludgeon of government. The only important consideration will be what helps allies and hurts enemies.

