Undocumented Immigrants Commit Fewer Crimes than the Native Born: New at Reason

This president makes it a point to surround himself with victims of undocumented aliens to justify his rampage against immigrants. So Mollie Tibbetts' tragic murder allegedly by an undocumented alien was catnip for him. He tweeted about it and called for tougher interior enforcement. Other restrictionists followed suit.

But the fact of the matter is that immigrants in general and undocumented immigrants in particular have far lower rates of crime, including homicide, than the native born, notes Reason Foundation Senior Analyst Shikha Dalmia. The rise in immigration in this country has coincided with a massive drop in crime rates. And border towns with large unauthorized populations tend to be among the safest places in the country.

Some myths, it seems, are too politically useful to die.

View this article.