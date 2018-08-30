Episode 200 Scott Adams: DeSantis is Being so Inarticulate He Monkeyed up His Campaign

Topics:

DeSantis monkey reference and use of the word articulate Is he a racist, or just a dumbass? Per his critics…he thought that was a good idea

President Trump’s “Sloppy Carl Bernstein” tweet

China trade negotiations

Fox News coverage of Mollie Tibbetts

Socialism and shared resources

Will Pope Francis, be able to keep his job?

