Topics:

Methods of success

How to think like a rich person

How to learn the basics of business

I fund my Periscopes and podcasts via audience micro-donations on Patreon. I prefer this method over accepting advertisements or working for a “boss” somewhere because it keeps my voice independent. No one owns me, and that is rare. I’m trying in my own way to make the world a better place, and your contributions help me stay inspired to do that.

See all of my Periscope videos here.

Find my WhenHub Interface app here.

The post Episode 203 Scott Adams: Kanye’s Idea of Teaching the Black Community to Think Like Rich People appeared first on Dilbert Blog.