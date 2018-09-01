Topics:

Study shows tech giant algorithms can significantly impact outcomes

The government is no longer in charge of anything that matters

President Trump’s unique skill set is the only effective challenge to big tech’s algorithms

AI will eventually take control of big tech’s algorithms

Discussion of the possibilities for our inevitable AI future

The post Episode 204 Scott Adams: Off the Record Comments and How Tech Giants Already Control the Country appeared first on Dilbert Blog.