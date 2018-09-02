Episode 205 Scott Adams: How President Trump Became the Main Theme of McCain’s Funeral

Topics:

Update on Cuban embassy “sonic weapon”

McCain planned his own funeral and didn’t get his one final wish

The major networks didn’t honor his final wish

Integrating computer memory with human memory

Image matching memory functions

Mind reading limitations and reasonable assumptions

Accusing the Democrats of being Socialists, not persuasive

Martin Cowen Libertarian for Congress, healthcare cost reductions

Does the MSM have a vested interest in promoting racial unrest?

