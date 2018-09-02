Is There a Plan in South Africa To Steal White Farms

President Trump was not wrong about the South African land-grab, according to the South African Institute of Race Relations (SAIRR), a liberal think tank. SAIRR said that the Trump had exposed the “damage” the policy was doing.

He did not, however, expose the extent of the damage. Nor the intent.

The current President of South Africa wrote an article for London’s Financial Times just two weeks ago defending the acquisition of land from white farmers by black South Africans without compensation: “This is no land grab; nor is it an assault on the private ownership of property. The ANC has been clear that its land reform programme should not undermine future investment in the economy or damage agricultural production and food security.”

It seems in this era of words not having any valid meaning that bad is good, war is peace, weakness is strength, and up is down. But thievery is still thievery even if done by government.

The Agri SA agricultural union in Pretoria, South Africa, released new figures that reveal black criminal gangs have killed one white South African farmer every five days so far this year! Is this “only” random crime taking place in a troubled and dark land or a plan to drive all farmers off their land by intimidation?

South African officials suggest that these killings are only “burglaries gone wrong” but informed and honest people (black and white) know the truth. The government stopped accounting for such deaths since it is too embarrassing. Hence, “burglaries gone wrong” headlines result in less negative press than “another white farm family wiped out by roaming black thugs.”

The head of Genocide Watch, Dr. Gregory Stanton in 2012 conducted a study in South Africa and came to an incredible conclusion: “There is a coordinated campaign of genocide being conducted against white farmers.” Many of the Whites surrendered their guns when the African National Congress (ANC) government passed gun laws to confiscate the farmers’ weapons.

Genocide Watch said, “Disarmament of a targeted group is one of the surest early warning signs of future genocidal killings.”

The South African government currently estimates there are 31 murders per 100,000 people per year, which comes out to about 50 per day. Outside groups suggest that it is double that! No one knows for sure because the ANC banned crime statistics from being accumulated, analyzed, and admitted because they scare off foreign investment and drive people out of the country. Does anyone blame people for their concern and fear?

The London Daily Mail, April 28, 2017, reported, “Unemployment is 90 percent in some townships, and riots–described as ‘service delivery protests’ by the ANC–are so widespread and frequent they barely get reported.” So, the numbers are as suspect as Bill Clinton’s vow of chastity.

Political leaders, however, are determined to take the farms from white farmers and intimidate others into acquiescence to make up for perceived and real discrimination under white administrations.

The nation’s leading politicians are involved in this genocide of Whites as their words and actions clearly prove.

President Zuma in 2012 was caught on tape singing, “We are going to shoot them with the machine gun, they are going to run/You are a Boer, we are going to hit them, and you are going to run/shoot the Boer.”

His followers may be stupid and Communist, but their protest signs scream the same message: “Kill the Boer! Kill the Farmers!”

Julius Malema, far-left leader of the Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) charged that all whites are criminals and the ANC Youth League was going to take all the white farmers’ land without compensation. Big problem here apart from the organized thievery: the Rural Development and Land Reform Minister told Parliament that more than half of the farms that were purchased for black farmers by the government had either failed or were failing!

When Zimbabwe did the same thing in 1999–2000, it was followed by massive famine and astronomical inflation where hamburgers at the capital city of Harare sold for fifteen million Zimbabwe dollars.

Free housing, free college tuition, single-payer healthcare, doubling the welfare state and the minimum wage is the dream and plan of the leftists in the EFF. The EFF is the third largest political party in South Africa led by Julius Malema who said at a rally, “Go After A White Man…We Are Cutting The Throat Of Whiteness!”

Malema declared, “Through land expropriation, we are forcing white people to share the land which was gained through a crime against the humanity of black and African people.” They are not sharing the land; it is being taken from them by force and they did not acquire the land via a “crime.”

Malema said the time for “reconciliation is over.” News24 quoted him saying, “Now is the time for justice.” He told the Parliament, “We must ensure that we restore the dignity of our people without compensating the criminals who stole our land.”

One cannot restore what never was, so restoring dignity will not happen. Watch the daily activities of their Parliament to know what I mean. Plus, ANC leaders having witch doctors living in their homes giving advice about abortion and how to enlarge a penis, etc., does not add to one’s dignity or credibility!

